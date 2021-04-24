Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

