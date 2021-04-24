Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CLNC. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.