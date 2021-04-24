Zacks Investment Research Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.11.

Shares of CCMP opened at $187.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $107.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

