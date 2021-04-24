Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BMRC opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

