Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

