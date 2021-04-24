Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

ALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE ALX opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

