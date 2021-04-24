Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4,369.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

