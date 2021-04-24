Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock worth $4,720,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

