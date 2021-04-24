Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $3,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Immersion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 265,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,442. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of -174.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

