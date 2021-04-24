Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.86). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 495%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 1,460,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

