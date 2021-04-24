Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Genpact reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genpact by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 224,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 116,186 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

