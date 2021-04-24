Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

CTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTIC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 498,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,624. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

