Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,697. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.