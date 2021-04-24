Zacks: Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.28). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AC Immune stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

