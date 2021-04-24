Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Veritex posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Veritex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 217,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.