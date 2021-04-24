Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.12 million. StarTek reported sales of $161.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $673.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million.

SRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

