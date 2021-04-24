Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.47). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 280,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,098. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

