Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. 383,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

