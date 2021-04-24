Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $119.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.26 million to $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $112.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $468.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.61 million to $469.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.43 million, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $472.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.40 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

