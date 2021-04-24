Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.85. II-VI reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

II-VI stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. 1,864,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,739. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.