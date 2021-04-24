Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 1,662,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

