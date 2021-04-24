Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PFS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 339,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

