Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $297.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

