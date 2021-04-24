Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

MAS traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Masco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

