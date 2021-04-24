Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

