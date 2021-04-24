Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,014. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

