Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.70 million to $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $156.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 184,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.63. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

