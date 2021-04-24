Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report sales of $621.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.90 million to $643.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $566.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

GFF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

