Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 1,081,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,051. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Frontline by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

