Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 188,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $555.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

