Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $15.79. 493,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.