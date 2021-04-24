Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($6.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.88) to ($4.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

