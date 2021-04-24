Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.47). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

