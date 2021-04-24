Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

TGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

TGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 50,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $666.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

