Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $62.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.