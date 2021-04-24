Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.
OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.