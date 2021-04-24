Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

YARIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

