Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.33.

YRI stock opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

