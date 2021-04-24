Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

