Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

AUY stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

