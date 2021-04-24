XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.17.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

