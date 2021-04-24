Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

