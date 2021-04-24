WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from WPP AUNZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other WPP AUNZ news, insider Jens Monsees sold 923,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.50), for a total value of A$646,233.70 ($461,595.50).

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services primarily in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications.

