WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Hits $7.36 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.40 or 0.00057146 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $209,218.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00269182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,670.81 or 0.99936403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00627932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.01018671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

