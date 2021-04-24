Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.27

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $28.37. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 14,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

