Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Christopher Hufnagel Sells 2,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.