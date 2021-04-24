Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.90 on May 27th

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.903 per share on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

A number of analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

