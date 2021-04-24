Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.90 on May 27th

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.903 per share on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

A number of analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

