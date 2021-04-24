Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $224.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.