WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

