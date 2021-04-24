WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

