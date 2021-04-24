WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

